Kevin Wilson Named Theatrical Distribution Chief of Amazon Studios, MGM

Kevin Wilson has been named president of theatrical distribution for MGM and parent company Amazon Original Studios.

The promotion was announced during CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and Hollywood studios in Las Vegas. It also comes as Amazon makes a major push into theatrical, beginning with Ben Affleck’s Air.

Wilson essentially succeeds Erik Lomis, the veteran distribution executive who passed away suddenly on March 22. He was Lomis’ colleague for many years.

Word of Wilson’s ascension was announced by Courtenay Valenti, the newly installed head of film, streaming and theatrical for Amazon Studios and MGM. She said the passing of Lomis was a “tremendously sad moment and profound loss for all who knew and worked with him” but that the companies are fortunate to have Wilson.

“We are at a very dynamic and exciting time now that the integration of the MGM film group and Amazon Studios is complete. Six weeks ago, we combined the AOM and MGM creative development and production teams under Julie Rapaport. Julie’s team is now executing our larger film strategy across both distribution platforms. As a result, now is the right time to combine both theatrical distribution groups into one unified team,” Valenti said in a note.

Wilson has helped release over 100 films across all genres, including MGM’s Bond pic No Time to Die. Additionally, Kevin was a key distribution executive at several startup companies including Summit Entertainment and Open Road Films.

Mark Boxer, who had run theatrical distribution for Amazon Studios, will now report into Kevin’s group as head of specialty theatrical. In his new role, Mark will oversee select specialty films releases and Prime Premiere releases.

“We are fortunate to have two such talented distribution executives as we continue to grow and invest in our film business. Please join me in congratulating Kevin, Mark and their combined team,” Valenti said. “And please feel free to share this email with any partner teams.”