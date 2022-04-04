Kid Cudi Joins John Woo Action Thriller ‘Silent Night’

Kid Cudi attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

After starring in A24 horror X, Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi, has set up another genre movie. Mescudi will star in John Woo action thriller Silent Night, joining a cast that includes Joel Kinnaman.

The project follows Godlock (Kinnaman) who is, according to the loglines “a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.” Mescudi will play Detective Dennis Vassel.

Robert Lynn penned the screenplay for the movie, which is currently shooting in Mexico City with a cast that also includes Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

John Wick production company Thunder Road Films is producing with Capstone Studios. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce for Thunder Road, along with Christian Mercuri for Capstone and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow Films. David Haring, Joe Gatta, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Mike Gabrawy and Will Flynn will executive produce.

Mescudi will next be onscreen in Ti West’s horror, starring opposite Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Mia Goth. He is set to star in and make his directorial debut with Netflix feature Teddy, which has Jay-Z and The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuels attached to produce. Mescudi is repped by WME.