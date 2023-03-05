‘Wednesday,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Among Winners at 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

Jenna Ortega as Goody Addams in 'Wednesday'

Wednesday and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were among the winners at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which were handed out Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Wednesday was named favorite family TV show, with star Jenna Ortega taking the “orange blimp” trophy for favorite female TV star in a family show. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won the award for favorite movie.

Taylor Swift was named favorite female artist and also won favorite album for Midnights (3am Edition). Her cat, Olivia Benson Swift, was named favorite celebrity pet. Harry Styles won favorite male artist, favorite global music star and favorite song for “As It Was.” BTS was named favorite music group. Winners are voted on by fans.

Also during the show, Adam Sandler was honored with the King of Comedy Silver Blimp, while Optimus Prime of the Transformers franchise was given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

And of course, the show was filled with its signature slimings, including Melissa McCarthy, who was put in a dunk tank filled with more 1,500 gallons of slime, performer Bebe Rexha and Sandler.

Seth Rogen, who is producing a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature, unveiled his cast at the show, flanked by the new turtles, who also got slimed.

CBS Mornings co-host and CBS sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok/YouTube star Charli D’Amelio hosted.

A full list of winners follows.

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (WINNER)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday (WINNER)

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior (WINNER)

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday) (WINNER)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things) (WINNER)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (WINNER)

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam) (WINNER)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2) (WINNER)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru (WINNER)

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets) (WINNER)

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania) (WINNER)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

FAVORITE SONG

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

“As It Was”- Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class”- Jack Harlow

“I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa (WINNER)

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Dawn FM”- The Weeknd

“GOD DID”- DJ Khaled

“Harry’s House”- Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“Renaissance”- Beyoncé

“Special”- Lizzo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK) (WINNER)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch (WINNER)

Dixie D’Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast (WINNER)

Ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio (WINNER)

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV (WINNER)

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams (WINNER)

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James (WINNER)

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift (WINNER)

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

FAVORITE BOOK

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series (WINNER)

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Adopt Me!

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Minecraft (WINNER)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet