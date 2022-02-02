Amazon Nabs SXSW’s ‘The Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks’ Doc

Amazon Prime has picked up The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks two-part documentary series about the Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall ahead of its world premiere at SXSW.

The docuseries from Blue Ant Studios promises never-before-seen archival footage from the earliest years of the comedy troupe and interviews with members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

“It is hard to put into context the influence The Kids have had on comedy. Captured in the documentary, the praise from some of the biggest names in comedy speaks volumes to the influence and timelessness of the troupe’s groundbreaking success,” Christina Wayne, head of Canadian originals at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The series features interviews with Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Jay Baruchel, Lewis Black, Janeane Garofalo, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Eric McCormack, Lorne Michaels, Mike Myers, Matt Walsh and Reggie Watts. Amazon’s decision to pick up the docuseries follows the streaming platform’s order for a new season of Kids in the Hall; the eight-episode sketch-comedy series will debut in 240 countries later this year.

“Being the snot-nosed kid brother of one of the troupe members, as well as a proud Canadian and lifelong fan of The Kids In The Hall, it has been an honor to be entrusted with their story and legacy,” added Nick McKinney, an executive producer on project, which is directed by Reg Harkema. “The result is a deep, moving and surprising film that spans the whirlwind 40 plus years of the troupe’s existence, their die-hard fans and their enduring cultural legacy.”

The five members of the comedy troupe are joining with executive producer Michaels for a continuation of the show, which originally ran from 1988 to 1995 in Canada and the U.S. The Kids in the Hall revival was the first Canadian original series ordered by Amazon Prime Video, even though the streaming giant has produced a host of its own originals in Canada.

Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney and Thompson have toured together several times since the original show ended. They also wrote and starred in the 1996 movie Brain Candy and the 2010 miniseries Death Comes to Town, which aired on Canada’s CBC and IFC in the U.S. Both of those featured some Kids characters but told single narrative stories.

The two-part documentary recalls the comedy group’s post-punk era origins in the 1980s and their 40-year journey across five seasons of their cult TV series, the feature film and multiple sold-out tours. “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks is a deep and intimate look into the world of the legendary troupe. It offers a fascinating take on the cultural climate in which their groundbreaking comedy flourished,” Laura Michalchyshyn, CCO of Blue Ant Studios and executive producer added in her own statement.