Kiefer Sutherland Joins Nicholas Hoult in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’ (Exclusive)

Kiefer Sutherland has joined Nicholas Hoult in Juror No. 2, the legal thriller that Clint Eastwood is directing for Warner Bros.

Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch are also on the call sheet for the feature that is eyeing to shoot this summer.

Per the studio’s official logline, Juror No. 2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer.

Sutherland will play Hoult’s sponsor at Alcoholic Anonymous.

Collette is playing the prosecutor, while Deutch will play Hoult’s wife.

Jonathan Abrams wrote the script, which had been floating through Hollywood for 15 years before Eastwood decided last year that he wanted to make it as his follow-up to Cry Macho.

The director is also producing the movie with Adam Goodman, the former production president of Paramount-turned-producer who now runs his own banner, Dichotomy. Tim Moore, Matt Skiena and Jessica Meier are also producing.

Sutherland may be best known to modern audiences for his acclaimed television work, such as the long-running 24 and Designated Survivor, but he notched an enviable resume in the 1980s and 1990s with film work ranging from Stand by Me and The Lost Boys to A Few Good Men and A Time to Kill.

The actor, who most recently starred in series Rabbit Hole for Paramount+, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.