Kiefer Sutherland Joins Nicholas Hoult in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Kiefer Sutherland has joined Nicholas Hoult in Juror No. 2, the legal thriller that Clint Eastwood is directing for Warner Bros.
Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch are also on the call sheet for the feature that is eyeing to shoot this summer.
Per the studio’s official logline, Juror No. 2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer.
Related Stories
Sutherland will play Hoult’s sponsor at Alcoholic Anonymous.
Collette is playing the prosecutor, while Deutch will play Hoult’s wife.
Jonathan Abrams wrote the script, which had been floating through Hollywood for 15 years before Eastwood decided last year that he wanted to make it as his follow-up to Cry Macho.
The director is also producing the movie with Adam Goodman, the former production president of Paramount-turned-producer who now runs his own banner, Dichotomy. Tim Moore, Matt Skiena and Jessica Meier are also producing.
Sutherland may be best known to modern audiences for his acclaimed television work, such as the long-running 24 and Designated Survivor, but he notched an enviable resume in the 1980s and 1990s with film work ranging from Stand by Me and The Lost Boys to A Few Good Men and A Time to Kill.
The actor, who most recently starred in series Rabbit Hole for Paramount+, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Sandra Huller
‘The Zone of Interest’ Review: Jonathan Glazer’s Audacious Film Is a Bone-Chilling Holocaust Drama Like No Other
-
Cannes 2023
‘About Dry Grasses’ Review: Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Latest Is a Trying Turkish Talkathon With a Few Gripping Highlights
-
Heat Vision
‘Fast X’ Director Louis Leterrier Talks Those A-List Cameos and the Twisted Scene That Required Approval From the Top
-
warwick thornton
‘The New Boy’ Review: Cate Blanchett Is the Star But Not the Standout of Warwick Thornton’s Striking Drama About Spiritual Survival