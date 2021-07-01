Quentin Tarantino Says He’d Cast Maya Hawke if ‘Kill Bill 3’ Happens

Quentin Tarantino has the perfect actor in mind to play The Bride’s daughter if Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happens.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience released on Tuesday, the director was discussing a potential sequel to his blockbuster 2003 two-part action film.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later,” the Oscar winner said of the hypothetical film. “Just imagining The Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace and then that peace is shattered and then The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of casting Uma [Thurman] and casting her daughter Maya, and the thing would be fucking exciting. I mean Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) is still out there, Sophie Fatale (Julie Dreyfus) got her arms cut off, she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Gogo (Chiaki Kuriyama) had a twin sister, her twin sister could show up…”

Tarantino has already worked with Thurman’s real-life daughter Hawke (Stranger Things) before. The 22-year-old Hawke had a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as one of the Manson Family followers.

Maya Hawke Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The director also confirmed, as he has previously, that Hannah’s character “is still out there.”

In Tarantino’s original Kill Bill script, Driver was explicitly killed off and The Bride watched her die. But in the film, Driver was left blinded and flailing about in a trailer as the deadly black mamba snake closes in. The scene strongly suggested the character perished and many fans have long assumed she did. But the scene did not explicitly show her death, thus leaving an opening for a sequel.

Speaking of which, Tarantino has made it clear he’s going to retire after making his 10th film, which is widely assumed to mean he’s going to make just one more. But a potential Kill Bill sequel could provide a loophole, if he should want one, that could give fans two more movies. As he made clear yet again during the Rogan interview, the director counts Kill Bill 1 and 2 as one film. It would then follow that Vol. 3 could also be considered part of that same saga … which means it wouldn’t count as his separate final film.

That said, Tarantino made it clear he doesn’t have another project coming anytime soon and his next film would likely be a quieter drama.

“You all know actors, bands, singers, sports dudes that you loved and when they were doing something new it was exciting and special,” Tarantino said. “And then at a certain point, it’s not exciting or special anymore. It doesn’t mean they’re without worth, but it’s just not the excitement of when blah-blah-blah had a new movie or album coming out. I want to retire before I lose to Leon Spinks and leave you wanting more. I don’t want it to be like, ‘Forget about the shit he’s doing now, back in the day …’” Rogan countered: “But you’re at the top of your game,” to which Tarantino shot back, “That’s the perfect time!” Rogan noted some directors get too complacent, but, “You’re not that guy.” Tarantino: “I don’t think I’m that guy either. But it’s almost like … you’re not saying this, but way back, back, back behind what you’re saying, [the subtext is], ‘No motherfucker, we [the public get to] reject you. You don’t get to reject us! We’ll tell you when you’re done, you don’t tell us when you’re done! I don’t know what the next story is going to be. I imagine it will be more epilogue-y. [Once Upon] was the big one.”

Tarantino added that he plans to continue writing for various projects during his retirement. “I hope to do two more books and a play and then we’ll see what we are. I want to do Hateful Eight onstage and I want to do Reservoir Dogs onstage … I could see myself writing a novelization of Reservoir Dogs…”