Apple Shifts ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Theatrical Release to Worldwide

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Martin Scorsese’s anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon is doubling down on its Oct. 20 nationwide release date.
Apple, in partnership with Paramount, has set a wide global theatrical date of Oct. 20 for the historical epic, nixing the previously planned limited theatrical release on Oct. 6 before going wide.
Killers, which will stream on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run, will also be released in Imax.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone lead the film about the FBI investigation of a series of murders of the Osage people that took place in Oklahoma in the early 1920s. Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal also star.
Killers, which is seen as an awards frontrunner, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical praise with The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the film, reading, “The three-and-a-half-hour running time is fully justified in an escalating tragedy that never loosens its grip — a sordid illustration of historical erasure with echoes in today’s bitterly divisive political gamesmanship.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
The Book of Clarence
‘The Book of Clarence’ Trailer Teases LaKeith Stanfield as Biblical-Era Everyman
-
-
-
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ Director on Nepo Baby Debate and Adam Sandler Serving as Film’s “Coach”
-
London Film Festival
London Film Festival Unveils 11 Competition Titles, Including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’