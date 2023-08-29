Apple Shifts ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Theatrical Release to Worldwide

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'

Martin Scorsese’s anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon is doubling down on its Oct. 20 nationwide release date.

Apple, in partnership with Paramount, has set a wide global theatrical date of Oct. 20 for the historical epic, nixing the previously planned limited theatrical release on Oct. 6 before going wide.

Killers, which will stream on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run, will also be released in Imax.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone lead the film about the FBI investigation of a series of murders of the Osage people that took place in Oklahoma in the early 1920s. Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal also star.

Killers, which is seen as an awards frontrunner, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical praise with The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the film, reading, “The three-and-a-half-hour running time is fully justified in an escalating tragedy that never loosens its grip — a sordid illustration of historical erasure with echoes in today’s bitterly divisive political gamesmanship.”