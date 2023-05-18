×
Leonardo DiCaprio Senses Impending Doom in Teaser Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The Apple Original Films crime drama, based on David Grann's best-selling book, also stars Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon
'Killers of the Flower Moon' Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The first teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated feature Killers of the Flower Moon has been revealed.

The nearly two-minute clip gives us our first glimpse of leads Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone playing Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman who has inherited an oil fortune. We also see Robert De Niro as Ernest’s uncle, the cattleman William Hale.

The cast also includes Jesse Plemons as Tom White, a former Texas Ranger investigating the murders, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 non-fiction book, the true story featured in Killers of the Flower Moon centers on an FBI investigation of a series of murders of the Osage people that took place in Oklahoma in the early 1920s. The murders became known as the Reign of Terror after oil was discovered on tribal land. The book was adapted by Scorsese and Eric Roth.

The Apple Original Film is the sixth feature collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, and the tenth between the filmmaker and De Niro. It was originally set up at Paramount in 2019, with Apple coming aboard in May 2020 to co-finance and co-distribute the film. The film is produced by Imperative Entertainment, Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

The runtime is set to be three hours and 26 minutes, slightly shorter than Scorsese’s last film, The Irishman, which clocked in at three hours and 29 minutes. However, Netflix’s The Irishman didn’t get a full-blown theatrical release. Apple is partnering with Paramount to give Killers of the Flower Moon a traditional run in theaters, with a streaming debut date yet to be confirmed.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits select theaters on Oct. 6 before expanding on Oct. 20.

Watch the trailer in the video below.

