Martin Scorsese Reteams with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer

After a massive reception at the Cannes Film Festival, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has gotten its first full-length trailer from Apple.

Scorsese reteams with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the historical drama that stars Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

Eric Roth and Scorsese adapted the screenplay from David Grann book Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which tells the story of the Osage Murders that saw Native Americans killed for access to their wealth and oil-rich lands. The movie tells the story of the murders and subsequent government investigation through the romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone).

Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson round out the cast.

“The three-and-a-half-hour running time is fully justified in an escalating tragedy that never loosens its grip — a sordid illustration of historical erasure with echoes in today’s bitterly divisive political gamesmanship,” reads The Hollywood Reporter Cannes review of the film.

“I knew when I heard what [the Osage] values are about love, respect and loving the earth — and I’m not talking about making this into a political issue; I’m talking about really how to live on this planet — it reoriented me every time I heard it,” Scorsese said at the festival.

Killers of the Flower Moon will receive a limited theatrical release in IMAX theaters on Oct. 6, with a wide on October 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.