‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoe Kravitz Toplines Steven Soderbergh’s Cyber Thriller for HBO Max

New Line Cinema and HBO Max have released a teaser trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s tech thriller KIMI.

The film sees Zoe Kravitz star as a homebound voice stream interpreter who believes she has listened in on a possible murder and goes down a cyber rabbit hole to solve the mystery.

“I think a woman might need my help,” the voice interpreter asks at one point before hitting conspiratorial roadblocks to find a victim. KIMI also stars Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen and Derek DelGaudio.

Soderbergh directed KIMI from a script by screenwriter David Koepp, while Michael Polaire and Koepp produced. KIMI will debut exclusively on HBO Max from Feb. 10, 2022 and is rated R.

The streamer will distribute KIMI as part of WarnerMedia’s decision to release Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate on HBO Max. Last year, Tribeca debuted Soderbergh’s crime drama No Sudden Move before the HBO Max and Warner Bros. movie was launched in June 2021.

Also for HBO Max, Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon — who worked together on No Sudden Move — got a series order for Full Circle, a limited series about a kidnapping gone awry. That series order continues Soderbergh’s working relationship with HBO Max as the filmmaker is executive producing The Real Magic Mike, a competition show based on his 2012 movie.

View the trailer for KIMI below.