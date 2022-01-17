‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘King Richard’ Top AAFCA Awards

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and Warner Bros. King Richard each won a leading four awards from the African American Film Critics Association, it was announced Monday.

Jeymes Samuel’s Black Western received the top prize of best picture as well as best ensemble, best director (Samuel) and music (Samuel, Kid Cudi and Jay-Z). King Richard won best actor (Will Smith), best supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), breakout actor (Saniyya Sidney) and emerging director (Reinaldo Marcus Green).

Respect‘s Jennifer Hudson was honored with best actress while The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Corey Hawkins won best supporting actor. Best screenplay honors went to Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. Questlove’s Summer of Soul won best documentary, and Who We Are won best independent feature.

Winners are set to be celebrated at an in-person event on March 2 at Los Angeles’ SLS Hotel, with a limited capacity audience and other health and safety protocols.

“It’s been a fantastic year for film,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before. This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us, but educated and inspired us and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards.”

A complete list of this year’s winners, voted on by the group’s more than 90 members, follows.

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul