Raising Our Voices: ‘King Richard’ Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Watch a video of King Richard stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in the Warner Bros. Pictures film, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for breakthrough performers.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day