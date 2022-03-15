You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Raising Our Voices: ‘King Richard’ Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are honored for their performances as Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, as part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart.

Watch a video of King Richard stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in the Warner Bros. Pictures film, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for breakthrough performers.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.

