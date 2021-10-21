Beyonce’s New Song “Be Alive” Teased in ‘King Richard’ Trailer

Warner Bros. has released another trailer for its upcoming biographical drama King Richard, featuring Beyonce’s new original song “Be Alive.”

Will Smith leads the tennis biopic as the titular character, father and coach of tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams (portrayed by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively). The latest trailer includes scenes of Richard Williams trying to get tennis clubs to accept his daughters. Despite the obstacles they face, Richard tells his wife Oracene “Brandi” Williams, played by Aunjanue Ellis, “We’ve just got to stick to the plan. We’ve got champions in the other room.”

Richard continues to be challenged for the way he wants to manage his daughters’ careers and his unwavering support of their talent. Toward the end of the trailer, Venus faces an opponent she is expected to lose to while Beyoncé’s new song “Be Alive” plays in the background. The musician belts, “Ain’t nobody knock it, if they try. This is hustle personified. Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive,” as Venus defies expectations.

The Williams sisters and Smith shared the new trailer and teaser of the song on Twitter. Before the clip began, Serena said, “Don’t miss out on it.” Venus added, “What she said.”

King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last month and it will close AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 14.

The movie also stars Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Farber’s review of King Richard, he wrote, “Smith does some of his best acting in these early scenes, which mix Richard’s frustration, simmering resentment, and genuine love for his family.”

Watch the new trailer below.