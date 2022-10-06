‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘Jessica Jones’ Actor Eka Darville (Exclusive)

Eka Darville is journeying to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The actor is the latest to join the 20th Century franchise, which will take place many years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Wes Ball is directing the Apes feature with the cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allen and Peter Macon for release some time in 2024. Darville’s character details are unknown.

The Planet of the Apes franchise dates back to the 1968 film starring Charlton Heston, based off the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle. The film was followed by four sequels and two TV series, as well as a 2001 reboot directed by Tim Burton and the more recent trilogy which began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar. The Planet of the Apes films have grossed $1.7 billion globally.

Darville appeared in the Marvel and Netflix series Jessica Jones as private investigator Malcolm Ducasse opposite Krysten Ritter. He also appeared in the Elisabeth Moss indie feature Her Smell, the CBS All Access anthology thriller Tell Me a Storyand Fox’s Empire.

