‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)

Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property.

Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.

Maze Runner filmmaker Wes Ball is directing the feature for a planned 2024 release date.

The Planet of the Apes began life as a 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle before being adapted for the big screen with the 1968 feature starring Charlton Heston. It told of a future in which apes rule Earth and humans are subjugated. Planet of the Apes was followed by four sequels and two TV series, in addition to Tim Burton’s 2001 reboot starring Mark Wahlberg.

Fox relaunched the franchise with the 2011 prequel Rise of the Planet of the Apes. In all, the films have grossed $1.7 billion worldwide.

Durand can be seen in the comic book adaptation Locke & Key with credits also including Swamp Thing, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Real Steel and FX’s The Strain, the vampire drama co-created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan. Coming up, he has Essex County, an adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s comic. He also has a voice role in the AMC animated drama Pantheon.

He is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, and Brecheen Feldman.