Kingsley Ben-Adir to Play Bob Marley in Paramount Biopic

Kingsley Ben-Adir, the break-out star of One Night in Miami, has been tapped to play Bob Marley in a biopic about the reggae star for Paramount.

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green will helm the feature about the Jamaican artist who was behind tracks “Get Up, Stand Up,” “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved,” and “Buffalo Soldier.” Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36. King Richard writer Zach Baylin, nominated Tuesday for an Oscar for the Warner Bros. movie, will pen the screenplay.

Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce the feature that will focus on the life and career of the famed Jamaican singer, one of the pioneering voices of reggae.

Paramount found major success with their Elton John rock biopic Rocketman, which grossed $195 million at the global box office. The studio is readying a Bee Gees biopic with Kenneth Branagh attached to direct.

Ben-Adir’s extensive list of credits includes The OA, High Fidelity, Peaky Blinders and The Comey Rule. He gained critical praise for his role as Malcolm X in Regina Kings’ One Night in Miami and will be seen next in the Marvel series Secret Invasion.

He is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and B-Side Management.