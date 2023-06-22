Kino Lorber Nabs Cannes Prize Winner ‘Four Daughters’

Kino Lorber has acquired the U.S. rights to Tunisian director and Oscar nominee Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, which shared the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes competition entry, which uses professional actors to help re-enact one family’s devastating experience of loss, will open theatrically this fall, followed by a digital and home video release on major platforms.

“Ben Hania casts accomplished actors to perform alongside her real-life documentary subjects, adding a layer of complexity that gives agency to her collaborators and mines truth from the space it occupies between fact and memory. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this groundbreaking documentary to U.S. audiences this fall,” Wendy Lidell, senior vp theatrical distribution and acquisitions at Kino Lorber, said Thursday in a statement.

Four Daughters is written and directed by Ben Hania, whose 2020 film The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated for an Academy Award for best international feature. Following its world premiere at Cannes, Four Daughters shared the L’Oeil d’Or prize along with Asmae El Moudir’s The Mother of All Lies.

Four Daughters, as it reconstructs the story of Tunisia’s Olfa Hamrouni and her children, features eldest daughters Ghofrane and Rahma, along with Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabri playing the role of Olfa. The deal for Four Daughters was negotiated by Kino Lorber’s Lidell and Samuel Blanc for The Party Film Sales.

Four Daughters has also been sold to Mongrel and Metropole for Canada, Iceland’s Bio Paradis, Estofilm for the Baltic region, and the German release will be handled by Rapid Eye Movies. The documentary is produced by Tanit Films, in association with Cinetelefilms and Twenty Twenty.