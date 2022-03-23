Kino Lorber Takes Italian Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Mondocane’ for North America (Exclusive)

New York specialty distributor Kino Lorber has picked up all rights in North America to Mondocane, an Italian dystopian sci-fi thriller from first-time director Alessandro Celli.

The Lord of the Flies-style tale, set on Italy’s southern coast in a near future, follows best friends Pietro and Cristian (Dennis Protopapa and Giuliano Soprano) who hope to escape the city of Taranto, which has become a toxic wasteland, surrounded by barbed wire and ruled over by warring gangs.

Things seem to be looking up when Pietro is recruited by a local boss, Testacalda (Alessandro Borghi), leader of the fearsome gang The Ants, who rechristens them with the demeaning monikers Mondocane (Dogworld) and Pisciasotto (bet-wetter). But as the situation becomes increasingly violent, and with a girl threatening to come between them, the two boys have to see if their friendship is strong enough to survive.

“The world we created is only partially invented,” noted Celli. “We started from what we read in the newspapers about the apparently unsolvable problem of pollution in the industrial district of Taranto, which is home to Europe’s largest steel mill. Mondocane is a film about an environmental disaster that we hope will sound a warning not only to Italy, but to all contaminated areas across the planet.”

“Alessandro Celli’s debut feature combines two of Kino Lorber’s greatest passions: championing new cinematic voices and finding high-end genre titles for our Kino Cult AVOD channel and home video audiences,” said Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell, who negotiated the deal for the film with Monica Ciarli, head of the international office as sales group Minerva Pictures. “Mondocane’s mix of genre tropes, eye-popping cinematography and art direction, as well as outstanding performances by two young actors, will appeal to a wide range of audiences.”

Kino Lorber will release Mondocane in New Yorkat the Angelika Film Center on May 20, followed by a limited national theatrical rollout and VOD bow.