Kino Lorber Takes ‘The Forger’ for North America

Kino Lorber has picked up all rights in North America for The Forger, a based-on-a-true-story WWII drama about a Jewish document forger who survived the war hiding in plain sight in Berlin.

Louis Hofmann (Dark) stars as the ever-optimistic 21-year-old Cioma Schönhaus who, by using a forged German identity card and a healthy dollop of chutzpah, escapes detection and deportation. The Forger premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year.

Kino Lorber said it is planning a theatrical release for later in 2022, followed by a digital rollout on all platforms, including Kino Now.

Beta Cinema, which is handling world sales for the film, also closed deals for The Forger with Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand, Huanxi Media Group for China, Future Film for Scandinavia, as well as Vercine for Spain, among others.

Written and directed by Maggie Peren (Before the Fall), The Forger co-stars Luna Wedler (Biohackers, Je suis Karl), Nina Gummich (Bridge of Spies) and Marc Limpach (Bad Banks, Hinterland). Alexander Fritzemeyer and Martin Kosok produced The Forger for DreiFilm, in co-production with Amour Fou Luxembourg, Network Movie Film- und Fernsehproduktion, ZDF and arte.

Beta Cinema will be screening The Forger for buyers at the Cannes Film Market on May 18 and May 21.