Kirsten Dunst to Star in A24, Alex Garland Re-Team ‘Civil War’

A24 and Ex Machina director Alex garland are re-teaming for feature Civil War, with Kirsten Dunst attached to star.

Wagner Moura, Stephen Henderson and Cailee Spaeny are also set for the film, an action epic that is set in a near-future America. Garland is behind the original screenplay, with all other plot details being kept under wraps.

A24 will produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, who worked with Garland on Ex Machina, Annihilation and the upcoming feature Men, and Gregory Goodman (Captain Phillips, 8 Mile). The studio will handle the global release of the film. (A24 also has a feature film production pact with Apple.)

Dunst can currently be seen in Jane Campion’s Netflix feature The Power of the Dog. She is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.

Moura will next be seen starring opposite Elisabeth Moss in The Shining Girls for AppleTV+. He is repped by WME, Black Rabbit Media, and Johnson Shapiro.

Henderson, whose recent credits include Dune and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, is repped by Stewart Talent and EKG Management.

Spaeny’s recent work includes Mare of Easttown, indie feature How It Ends and series The First Lady. She is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Hansen Jacobson.