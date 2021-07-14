Joey King Inks First Look Deal With Netflix

After starring in one of the streamer’s best-known film franchises, The Kissing Booth, Joey King, and her production company All the King’s Horses, has inked a first-look pact with Netflix.

Via the deal, the Emmy nominee will develop and produce feature film content for Netflix, which will release the third and final installment of The Kissing Booth films in August. King serves as an executive producer on the feature.

“My relationship with Netflix started five years ago with me in a state of disbelief that I was getting to lead one of their first original YA films,” said King. “I’ve always had a lot of ideas and opinions, but now I have an outlet for those ideas and with a company that couldn’t be more collaborative.”

Ian Bricke, vp of independent film at Netflix, described King as a “formidable talent and a wonderful creative partner,” adding, “With the final Kissing Booth releasing this summer, we’re thrilled to be Joey’s creative home in the next phase of her evolving career.”

King, who is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein, will next star opposite Brad Pitt in Sony’s action thriller Bullet Train, which is due out on April 8, 2022. She wrapped production on The In Between, based on her original story pitch, for Paramount Players, and is attached to star in and produce the Hulu limited series A Spark of Light, based on the Jodi Piccoult novel of the same name.