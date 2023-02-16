×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Berlin First Look: Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington in Action-Thriller ‘Blood for Dust’ (Exclusive)

Highland Film Group are selling the feature from Rod Blackhurst and about two friends whose attempt to make a quick buck from drug and gun deliveries erupts in violence.

Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington in Blood for Dust
Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington in Blood for Dust Highland Film Group

Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington discuss gun-running, drug-dealing and the last episode of Game of Thrones (ok, maybe not that) in this first-look still from Blood for Dust, the action-thriller from Netflix’s Amanda Knox documentary director Rod Blackhurst.

Written by David Ebeltoft (Here Alone) from a story he co-wrote with Blackhurst, the feature is being sold at the European Film Market in Berlin by Highland Film Group. 

Now in post-production, Blood for Dust follows former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal weapons dealer making serious money, who reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Josh Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff realizes his harsh new reality. John’s money and drugs soon bring hard retribution to the duo, and every scenario escalates to an explosive conclusion where Cliff must fight just to stay alive.

Related Stories

Telluride Film Festival
Movies

Berlin: Magnolia Takes Steve James' Doc 'A Compassionate Spy' for North America

BlackBerry
Movies

Berlin: Paramount Takes Jay Baruchel Comedy 'BlackBerry' For Most of the World

Noah Lang (This is Not a War StoryThe Climb), Mark Fasano (Sex Appeal, Haunt) and Bernard Kira (The Piper) produce.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Harington said that his character was a “pretty gnarly dude,” adding that the role was “not necessarily a part that I would generally get offered, and that’s quite interesting to me.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad