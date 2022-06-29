Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ World Premiere Set for Toronto Film Festival

Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix bringing the Knives Out 2 franchise builder to Toronto, a frequent destination for its festival movies, comes as the video streaming giant faces increased competition from rivals like Disney+ with Marvel and Star Wars offerings and HBO Max with DC and big tentpole offerings.

Hosting a red carpet launch for Knives Out 2 is part of TIFF’s pandemic-era recovery as the marquee festival returns to its pre-COVID-19 crisis roots for its 47th edition — in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets for tentpole attractions and fans cheering outdoors and in theaters.

The ensemble cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. In the sequel, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Knives Out was released via Lionsgate in 2019, taking in $311.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget.

Johnson, who earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for the Knives Out screenplay, began work on the script for the sequel shortly after the first film was released. In a massive $469 million deal, Netflix won the rights for two sequels and a ready-made franchise.

The only contingencies of the deal were that Craig must star in the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released during the 2022 holiday season.