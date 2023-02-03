×
Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Earns $1.45M in Thursday Previews, ’80 for Brady’ Kicks Off With $750K

The two movies go up against 'Avatar: The Way of Water' at the domestic box office.

(from left) Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn), Redmond (Rupert Grint) and Leonard (Dave Bautista) in Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
'Knock at the Cabin'

M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie, Knock at the Cabin scared up $1.45 million in Thursday previews beginning at 5 p.m. On Friday, the film will be playing in a total of 3,643 theaters in North America.

The tale follows a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage at a remote cabin by a group of diabolical strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice in order to avert the apocalypse. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint star.

Universal is releasing Knock at the Cabin, a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wilshmore Entertainment.

It remains to be seen how the weekend race shakes out at the domestic box office. Knock at the Cabin opens opposite 80 for Brady, the octogenarian comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

80 for Brady earned $750,000 in Thursday previews (that’s ahead of A Man Called Otto.) Its early domestic total is $1.27 million when factoring in grosses from special screenings held this past week. The movie will be playing in more than 3,900 theaters by Friday.

From Paramount Pictures and Fifth Season, the comedy follows a group of avid football fans who go on a quest to track down iconic quarterback Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.

80 for Brady opens one week before this year’s actual Super Bowl championship game. It also opens just several days after Brady announced, for a second time, that he’s retiring.

