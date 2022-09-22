Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods.

But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest getaway morphs into something out of a nightmare when four people — played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn — come knocking and take them hostage. And the reason they’re there might be more frightening than the predicament they’re in.

The four visitors have arrived to avert the apocalypse, and the family of three will have to make a difficult choice to stop the end of the world. While the trailer gives little else away outside of the basic plot — including the story’s beautiful yet eerie location and a glimpse of its familiar cast — the first look does, in Shymalan fashion, tease something twisty (and twisted).

The film hails from Universal Pictures in conjunction with Blinding Edge Pictures production, FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment. Based on the bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, Knock at the Cabin is co-written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The movie is produced by Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan with Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox serving as its team of executive producers.

Knock at the Cabin is set to release in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.