Korean Thriller ‘The Witch 2’ to Get North American Theatrical Release (Exclusive)

Indie distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has picked up multi-territory rights to Korean horror-thriller The Witch 2: The Other One, the sequel to The Witch: Subversion, which grossed just under $25 million in South Korea in 2018.

Well Go has taken theatrical and digital rights for North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. The company will release the film in theaters in North America on June 17.

Directed by Park Hoon-jung (New World, The Witch: Subversion), The Witch 2 stars newcomer Si-ah as a mysterious girl who emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the top-secret research facility behind the clandestine Witch Program. She is quickly rescued by a couple who understands the level of threat the girl now faces. However, as the assassins tasked with locating and silencing the girl move closer, the lives of all three are in grave danger.

The film co-stars Park Eun-bin (Stove League, Do You Like Brahms?), Seo Eun-soo (My Golden Life, King Maker), Jin Gu (Mother, Descendants of the Sun), Sung Yoo-bin (The Battle: Road to Victory, Perhaps Love), with Cho Min-su, Lee Jong-seok and Kim Da-mi (the protagonist and “original witch” from The Witch: Subversion) in supporting roles.

Well Go is again ramping up its North American releases of popular Asia genre titles and festival fare after a pause during much of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s past releases have included crime flicks, such as Korean movie The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, quality youth titles like Kim Bora’s House of Hummingbird and the gritty Hong Kong-China drama Better Days.