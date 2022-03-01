‘Kraven The Hunter’ Enlists Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is the latest star to join Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

DeBose joins a cast that includes lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will play the Marvel anti-hero, as well as Russell Crowe and The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger. DeBose, whose casting was first reported by Deadline, is rumored to play Calypso, who in the comics is an ally of Kraven’s.

On Sunday, DeBose won a supporting actress Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in West Side Story. She is also Oscar nominated for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake. On the stage, she was among the original cast of Hamilton and earned a Tony nomination for her work as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer.

Kraven the Hunter is being directed by Triple Frontier filmmaker J.C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

Kraven comes as Sony continues to build out its shared universe of characters associated with Spider-Man, which the studio has the film rights to. Jared Leto’s Morbius is due out April 1 and follows Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). It is also developing films centering on Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, as well as a female-focused film from director Olivia Wilde.

DeBose, who will next appear in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen.