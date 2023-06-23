‘Kraven the Hunter’ Snares Composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Exclusive)

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch is staying in the comic book space. Wallfisch will compose the score to Kraven the Hunter, the Sony and Columbia feature starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel antihero.

Wallfisch is a veteran of the comic book genre, with his recent score for The Flash being heard in theaters now. He also is behind the scores for 2019’s Shazam! and Hellboy. Outside of the comic book realm, Wallfisch scored The Flash director Andy Muschietti’s two It films, released in 2017 and 2019, as well as Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives (2022), Mortal Kombat (2021), The Invisible Man (2020) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), which he worked on with Hans Zimmer.

Kraven the Hunter hails from director J. C. Chandor and is due out in theaters on Oct. 6. Its cast includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe. Kraven is based on the comic book character, a big-game hunter who goes after Spider-Man. He is known for the classic 1980s storyline “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” in which he buried Spider-Man alive and assumed the identity of Spider-Man.

The first trailer for Kraven the Hunter showed off the bloodiness of the feature, which is the first Sony/Marvel movie to get an R-rating. Sony has a number of other Spider-Man spinoffs coming up, including Madame Web, due out Feb. 16 and starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. It has already released two Venom features, with Tom Hardy due to topline a third installment. Earlier this week, it removed the feature El Muerto from its calendar, as its script was not ready ahead of the writers strike.