‘Kraven the Hunter’ Enlists ‘White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger

Fred Hechinger is joining Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters with a role in Kraven the Hunter.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the film based on the Spider-Man villain, with Russell Crowe on the call sheet. Hechinger’s role is being kept in the cage, but he is rumored to play The Chameleon, the Spider-Man villain with the ability to change his appearance. The character first debuted all the way back in 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1.

Hechinger is currently on screens in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy and had a busy 2021 with roles in Netflix’s Fear Street movies as well as HBO’s The White Lotus. The actor is in production on filmmaker Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. He will next appear in Gabe Polsky’s Butchers Crossing, which stars Nicolas Cage.

Kraven the Hunter hails from director J.C. Chandor, and has a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing. Kraven is one of a number of Spider-Man spinoffs in development at Sony, with the Jared Leto starrer Morbius due out next month. The studio is also developing a Madame Web movie with Dakota Johnson attached to star, and last year released Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy.

Hechinger is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein, and Attorney Ryan LeVine.

—Borys Kit contributed to this report.