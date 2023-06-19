Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is on a Wild Rampage in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer

The hunt is officially on, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going on a wild rampage in the latest trailer for Kraven the Hunter.

The footage, released Monday, shows a glimpse at how Taylor-Johnson’s Sergei Kravinoff became the Kraven. While on a safari to hunt lions with his father (Russell Crowe), a crime lord and hunter, Sergei is attacked by a lion after failing to shoot it. Having been seen as weak in his father’s eyes, he’s left for dead, but everything changes when the lion’s bite seems to give him superpowers.

“I stared death in the face, and for the first time, I saw my true self,” Taylor-Johnson’s Spider-Man villain can be heard saying in the trailer for the upcoming Sony film.

As Sergei grows up, he begins his personal hunt for the bad guys, viciously going after each one. At one point he says, “My father puts evil into the world, I take it out.”

The trailer also teases the return of The Rhino, another iconic Spider-Man villain, played by Alessandro Nivola in the film. He says at the end, “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino?”

Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter – watch the red band trailer now. The hunt is on exclusively in movie theaters October. pic.twitter.com/sHPCEzSd04 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) June 19, 2023

Last year, Nivola spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the movie, although he didn’t name his character at the time.

“I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it’s just a classic villain role,” Nivola explained. “It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film. It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I’ve done.”

The J.C. Chandor-directed film also stars Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller and Murat Seven.

Kraven the Hunter is set to debut in theaters Oct. 6.