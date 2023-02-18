Berlin: Alicia Silverstone, Nick Frost, Kevin Connolly Join Dark Comedy ‘Krazy House’

Alicia Silverstone — whose latest feature Perpetrator is having its world premiere in the Berlinale — has just shot another film over the German border.

The Clueless star joined Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) and Kevin Connolly (Entourage) in the newly-announced dark comedy Krazy House, which recently wrapped production in Amsterdam. The feature marks the first English-language film from Dutch writer-director duo Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil (New Kids Turbo, Bro’s Before Ho’s, Ron Goossens: Low-Budget Stuntman), with Kaap Holland Film producing.

Set in the 1990s, Krazy House follows religious homemaker Bernie (Frost) and his sitcom family. When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, they make Bernie and his family tear the place up in search of some old hidden loot. In order to free himself, Bernie has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy.

Gaite Jansen (Jett, Line Of Duty, Peaky Blinders), Walt Klink (Rabbit Hole, The English), Jan Bijvoet (Peaky Blinders, Borgman), Chris Peters (Dirty Lines) and Matti Stooker (The Pirates Down the Street, Random Shit) round out the cast for the film.

Maarten Swart will produce the film for Kaap Holland Film, in a co-production with Haars and van der Kuil. Kaap Holland Film’s Jorn Baars and XYZ’s Todd Brown are executive producers. Splendid Films is handling distribution of the film in the Benelux region. XYZ is handling North American sales.

“Krazy House has been a completely bonkers project to be a part of and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it,” said Frost.

Krazy House is made with the support of the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive and the Abraham Tuschinski Fund Foundation.

