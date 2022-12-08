‘Terminator 3‘ Star Kristanna Loken, Rapper Sticky Fingaz Join Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Darkness of Man, the upcoming neo-noir action thriller starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, has rounded out its cast.

Rapper Sticky Fingaz, Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Peter Jae (Blackhat), Spencer Breslin (The Kid), Emerson Min (Black-ish) have all joined the Kickboxer, Bloodsport and Universal Soldier legend in the feature, to be directed by James Cullen Bressack.

First announced by The Hollywood Reporter at the American Film Market, Darkness of Man sees Van Damme play Russell Hatch, an Interpol operative who witnesses the death of his last informant in a routine raid gone wrong. Years later, Hatch takes on a father figure role to the son of the informant, Jayden (Min). Set against the backdrop of L.A., Hatch finds himself protecting Jayden and his uncle Mr. Kim from a group of merciless gangs led in an all-out turf war. In a resulting fight to survive, Hatch will stop at nothing to protect Jayden and fight anyone getting in his way, including supposed allies with hidden agendas and nefarious intents. Production is set to take place early next year in LA.

The film was written by Alethea Cho and Bressack from an original story by Bressack and Van Damme. Andre Relis and Jessica Bennett from VMI Worldwide will serve as producers on the film along with Bressack and Jarrett Furst. Van Damme, JD Beaufils, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Ameer Fawaz and James V. Builian will be executive producers on the picture.

VMI Worldwide is handling worldwide sales. Financing provided by Bondit Media Capital.