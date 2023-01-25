Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery Board ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Sequel

New and returning talent for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the sequel that sees the PAW Patrol pooches transformed into The Mighty Pups after a meteor crash-lands in Adventure City, has been announced.

Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp and Serena Williams join a voice cast for PAW Patrol 2 from Spin Master Corp., Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies that includes the previously announced Taraji P. Henson and returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin and Ron Pardo.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which Paramount will release on Oct. 13, 2023 and Cal Brunker will direct, will see the PAW Patrol pups get superpowers after a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City. For Skye, the smallest member of the team to be voiced by Lee-Epp, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Other new pups include Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez and North West, who joins mother Kim Kardashian returning as Delores from the first movie, and Luxton Handspiker, Christian Corrao and Nylon Parthipan of the PAW Patrol TV series also joining the ensemble cast. The film’s score is composed and produced by Pinar Toprak.

“As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen,” Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master’s president of entertainment and a producer of the sequel, said in a statement.

The PAW Patrol sequel follows a regime change at Paramount that saw Nickelodeon CEO Brain Robbins succeed Jim Gianopulos as head of Paramount Pictures. “Following the historic success of the first film, which truly reinforced the global love for this franchise, we knew that this sequel called not only for an equally great story, but for world-class talent to bring these characters to life once again,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation said in a statement.

The original PAW Patrol: The Movie earned over $150 million worldwide at the box office, despite a successful simultaneous day and date release on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Brunker on the sequel will reunite with his writing partner Bob Barlen, who also serves as associate producer. Dodge, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens will produce the film, while Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.