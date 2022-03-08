×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Taika Waititi and More Stars Attend Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night Party (Photos)

Denis Villeneuve, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Sian Heder also were among those celebrating awards season Monday night at Spago Beverly Hills.

Kristen Stewart Taika Waititi and Ariana
Kristen Stewart Taika Waititi and Ariana DeBose Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

A slew of awards-season winners and nominees — past and present — came out Monday night to celebrate at The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night bash, held in the outdoor pavilion at Spago Beverly Hills. Stars and top execs mingled and feted this year’s nominees ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards. (Read more about the event here.)

Take a look below at some of those who were in attendance at the event, which was presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and sponsored by Heineken and Amazon Ads.

Lazy loaded image
Kristen Stewart Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Ariana DeBose Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Taika Waititi Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Lazy loaded image
Kodi Smit-McPhee Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Jon Spaihts, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Ciarán Hinds Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Tika Sumpter Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Dove Cameron Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Michael Barker, Patrick Wachsberger and Bryan Lourd Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Lazy loaded image
THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Ariana DeBose Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Karrueche Tran Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Chris McGurk and Jamie McGurk Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Lazy loaded image
Diane Warren Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Phil Lord and Taika Waititi Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Chloe Bailey
Lazy loaded image
Patrick Wachsberger Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Lazy loaded image
Sian Heder Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Jack Dylan Grazer tefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Emma Rose Kenney Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
DeVaughn Nixon and Lara Nixon Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Yurel Echezarreta and Isabella Ward Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Paul Tazewell Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Dana Lyn Baron Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Carolina Gaitan Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Nico Greetham and Paloma Garcia-Lee Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Bianca Lawson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Sarunas Jackson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Kevin J. Messick Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Julie Oh Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Jordan Chiles Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Dana Meyerson and Joseph Patel Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Lazy loaded image
Amy Forsyth
Lazy loaded image
Teruhisa Yamamoto Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Clark Spencer, Yvette Merino, Carolina Gaitan and Jared Bush Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Lazy loaded image
Inanna Sarkis Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Karen Gorostieta and Christina Ochoa Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Lazy loaded image
Wolfgang Puck Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
DJ Kiss Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
DIXSON Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Jessica Kingdon Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Kira Simon-Kennedy Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lazy loaded image
Kathy Hilton
Lazy loaded image
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad