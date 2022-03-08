Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Taika Waititi and More Stars Attend Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night Party (Photos)

A slew of
awards-season winners and nominees — past and present — came out Monday night to celebrate at The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night bash, held in the outdoor pavilion at Spago Beverly Hills. Stars and top execs mingled and feted this year’s nominees ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards. (Read more about the event here.)
Take a look below at some of those who were in attendance at the event, which was presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and sponsored by Heineken and Amazon Ads.
Kristen Stewart
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Ariana DeBose
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Taika Waititi
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Jon Spaihts, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Ciarán Hinds
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Tika Sumpter
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dove Cameron
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Michael Barker, Patrick Wachsberger and Bryan Lourd
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Ariana DeBose Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Karrueche Tran
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Chris McGurk and Jamie McGurk
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Diane Warren
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Phil Lord and Taika Waititi
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Patrick Wachsberger
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Sian Heder
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Jack Dylan Grazer
tefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Emma Rose Kenney
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
DeVaughn Nixon and Lara Nixon
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Yurel Echezarreta and Isabella Ward
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Paul Tazewell
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dana Lyn Baron
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Carolina Gaitan
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Nico Greetham and Paloma Garcia-Lee
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Bianca Lawson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Sarunas Jackson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kevin J. Messick
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Julie Oh
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Jordan Chiles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dana Meyerson and Joseph Patel
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Teruhisa Yamamoto
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Clark Spencer, Yvette Merino, Carolina Gaitan and Jared Bush
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Inanna Sarkis
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Karen Gorostieta and Christina Ochoa
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Wolfgang Puck
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
DJ Kiss
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
DIXSON
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Jessica Kingdon
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kira Simon-Kennedy
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages