Kristen Stewart Transforms Into Princess Diana in First Trailer for ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana movie, Spencer, has unveiled its first trailer.

The entire Pablo Larraín film takes place over three days as Diana, Princess of Wales, decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Set at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, during the Christmas holiday, the biographical drama imagines the response to the late royal choosing to leave the House of Windsor.

The trailer opens with preparations being made for Christmas events, with Stewart’s Diana revealed looking unwell as people are waiting for her. Subsequent scenes show Diana with family, facing a crush of photographers, isolated, dancing and, near the end, running away.

Spencer also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. The Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival will host special screenings of the film before it is released in theaters on Nov. 5. The events in the film were also depicted in the most recent season of Netflix’s The Crown, where Diana and Charles were portrayed by Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor. Princess Diana died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris.



The screenplay for Spencer was written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locked Down). Larraín, who also produced Spencer, previously directed the 2016 biopic Jackie.

Watch the trailer below.