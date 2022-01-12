SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs.

On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’Mon C’Mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category.

Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose in West Side Story. The lack of nods for West Side Story actors Rita Moreno and Rachel Zegler was particularly surprising.

On the other side, a number of the films up for the SAG Awards’ top category of best cast failed to earn many individual acting nominations. Belfast, for instance, scored a best cast nod and an individual nomination for Caitriona Balfe, but fellow actors Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan weren’t nominated for individual awards. Similarly, Don’t Look Up scored a best cast nod but no one from its star-studded cast earned individual nominations. A surprise inclusion in the best cast category, though, was King Richard, which has gotten awards buzz for Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis but not as much for its other actors or as an overall contender.

In terms of actors who surprisingly failed to land individual nominations, Kristen Stewart leads the way, failing to score a nod for her work as Princess Diana in Spencer, with other notable omissions including Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Frances McDormand (Tragedy of Macbeth), Nicolas Cage (Pig) and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano).

Ben Affleck, however, was among the surprises, scoring his first individual acting nomination, for his supporting role in The Tender Bar.

On the TV side, Paramount Network’s hit Western Yellowstone broke into the awards race with a surprise best drama ensemble nomination. However, a number of acclaimed small-screen titles failed to earn any nominations including Reservation Dogs, Girls5Eva, The Underground Railroad, What We Do in the Shadows and Impeachment: American Crime Story, the latest installment of the FX anthology series that has earned SAG Awards nominations and wins for previous seasons.

And while Sex and the City was a SAG Awards heavyweight, sequel And Just Like That failed to score any nominations.

SAG-AFTRA also did not recognize the final seasons of Insecure or Pose with nominations.

While The White Lotus landed two nods, including one for Jennifer Coolidge, the only male nominee is Murray Bartlett.

In terms of small-screen actors who failed to land individual nods, Selena Gomez leads the way, failing to land a solo nomination for her scene-stealing work in Only Murders in the Building, despite Steve Martin and Martin Short getting nods.

Other notable TV actors who failed to land individual nominations include Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Holland Taylor (The Chair), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown).