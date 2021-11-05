Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Performance Snags Honor From Palm Springs International Film Festival

Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer has turned heads in the desert.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Friday that Stewart has been selected to receive the Spotlight Award, Actress at the awards gala, set for Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Stewart is the first boldfaced name honoree to be announced for the event, which is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight. PSIFF runs through Jan. 17.

Said fest chairman Harold Matzner: “It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer. She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana’s mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth.”

Prior recipients of the actress prize include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn.

In Spencer, a Neon / Topic Studios film, Stewart stars opposite Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Jack Farthing. Her other recent credits include Seberg, Happiest Season and the upcoming Crimes of the Future.