Kristen Stewart Named Honorary Chair of 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart will serve as the honorary chair of the 2022 Spirit Awards, Film Independent announced on Thursday.

The actress was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Spencer. Her portrayal of Princess Diana has garnered her more than 22 critics awards.

“Independent film has been a formative and vital aspect of my life since I was a child. As an insider and an outsider it’s clear to me how the support it offers artists is essential. I couldn’t be more proud to serve as honorary chair this year and to help in celebrating all the nominees!” says Stewart.

Film Independent’s Josh Welsh adds: “We are thrilled to have Kristen Stewart serve as our honorary chair this year. A true risk-taker, in all of her choices she embodies the fearlessness and bold originality that is at the heart of the Spirit Awards.”

Stewart starred in 2002’s Panic Room and then gained global recognition when she starred in The Twilight Saga. In 2015, she became the first American actress to be awarded a Cesar Award in the best supporting actress category for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria. Then, in 2017, she made her directorial debut with Come Swim which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Her other credits include Lizzie, Seberg, Charlie’s Angels and Happiest Season. Next up, she’ll be seen in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future alongside Viggo Mortensen. She recently wrapped a sci-fi love story film with Steven Yeun, and is co-writing and directing The Chronology of Water.

Past honorary chairs include Shaka King, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Jessica Chastain, Ang Lee, David Oyelowo, Jodie Foster, Javier Bardem, Kerry Washington, Tom Cruise, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore, among others.

The Spirit Awards will take place on March 6 and will air on IFC and stream on AMC+ at 5 p.m. ET.