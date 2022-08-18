Utopia Nabs Kristoffer Borgli’s Cannes Satire ‘Sick of Myself’ (Exclusive)

Utopia has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Kristoffer Borgli’s cultural satire Sick of Myself.

The nihilistic romantic comedy, which screened at Cannes as part of the Un Certain Regard section, portrays a self-absorbed young woman, played by Kristine Kujath Thorp, making herself sick to attract attention and one-up her artist boyfriend (Eirik Sæther).

Sick of Myself will next play at the 2022 edition of Fantastic Fest.

“I wrote this Norwegian script after I had just moved to the U.S., and even though it’s a story about a very specific Oslo environment, I must have been influenced by my immediate surroundings because the film seems almost more relatable for American audiences,” Borgli said in a statement.

“I’m therefore very excited to partner with Utopia for U.S. distribution, to bring the movie back to where it was written,” the director added. Utopia is eyeing an early 2023 release in the U.S. market.

“A darkly hilarious and transgressive exploration of narcissism and self-image at the height of the attention economy, Sick of Myself is social commentary with a touch of body horror,” Danielle DiGiacomo, Utopia’s head of content, added.

A production of Oslo Pictures, which produced Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World, Sick of Myself is produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Dyveke Bjørkly Graver.

The producer credits are also shared by Kristina Börjeson, Anthony Muir and Mimmi Spång, with Michael Fleischer and Tom Kjeseth executive producing. The distribution deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo for Utopia, with UTA Independent Film Group and Memento acting on behalf of the filmmaker.

Borgli is represented by UTA and attorneys Granderson Des Rochers.

Recent Utopia titles include Gaspar Noe’s Vortex, starring Dario Argento; Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and Jane Schoenbrun’s debut feature We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.