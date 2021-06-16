Cannes: Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks, and Lucy Hale Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks, and Lucy Hale have signed on to star in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, another hot project going to the Cannes Virtual Market later this month.

The adaptation of the Gabrielle Zevin bestseller is pitched as a heartwarming rom-com about a cantankerous bookstore owner (The Big Bang Theory‘s Nayyar) who sees his life falling apart after the death of his wife and the slow decline of his business. But his life is transformed when someone leaves a baby at his store.

Zevin, which recently sold the film rights to her upcoming novel, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, to Paramount for $2 million, is adapting The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry for the screen. Hans Canosa (Conversations with Other Women) will direct.

BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa, and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice Dal Farra, Nayyar, Hale, and Hendricks are executive producers.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling worldwide sales on the project and will launch it at the Cannes Virtual Market. The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is set to go into production this fall.

Nayyar is set to begin filming this summer on Johan Renck’s Spaceman, starring opposite Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano and is currently filming the Apple TV+ thriller series Suspicion opposite Uma Thurman. Pretty Little Liars‘ star Hale is currently shooting AMC’s crime series Ragdoll. Mad Men alum Hendricks, whose film work includes Nicolas Winding Refn’s thriller Drive, and Sally Potter’s Ginger & Rosa, is currently starring in the fourth season of her NBC comedy-crime series Good Girls.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is the latest in a series of book adaptations from BCDF Pictures, whose slate includes Ed Harris’ The Ploughmen, an adaptation of Kim Zupan’s debut novel, starring Robert Duvall and Garrett Hedlund, The Language of Flowers, based on the Vanessa Diffenbaugh bestseller, starring Kiersey Clemons, and Lucy Hale-starrer The Hating Game, based on the novel by Sally Thorne.