‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Sets 2024 Release

Universal Pictures has set a March 8, 2024 release date for Kung Fu Panda 4.

The latest chop socky pic from the movie franchise that features Po and the Furious Five will take the place of the untitled DreamWorks Animation film. Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, the Kung Fu Panda film series tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

The Academy Award-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter — with the lovable bear Po that is the Chinese panda voiced by Jack Black — became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film.

The original Kung Fu Panda movie launched a trilogy that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box office. With its massive fan base, the franchise has expanded to a cross-category consumer products program, video games, an Emmy Award-winning television series and global theme-park attractions.

That includes Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the third TV series in the franchise born from the original animated feature film Kung Fu Panda, which was followed by big-screen sequels in 2011 and 2016.

The Netflix animated series was backed by voice actors Black, Rita Ora and James Hong, alongside art director Ellen Jin and executive producers Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian, on Po’s latest journey as a martial arts warrior.