Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn Join Paramount Players Horror ‘Something’s Wrong with Rose’

Jessie T. Usher, Judy Reyes and Rob Morgan will also star in the horror movie from writer-director Parker Finn.

Paramount Players has rounded out the cast for horror Something’s Wrong with Rose.

Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner and Kal Penn will join the previously announced Mare of Easttown actress Sosie Bacon. Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, Caitlin Stasey and Gillian Zinser will also star in the movie from writer-director Parker Finn.

Bacon will play a psychiatrist who, after a bizarre and traumatic event involving a patient, begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being pursued by a malevolent supernatural force.

The movie, which is based on Parker’s SXSW award-winning short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, will be produced by Temple Hill. Nathan Samdahl and Natalia Maymi will oversee the project for Paramount Players.

Penn is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Fuller Law. Gallner is repped by Paradigm, Integral Artists and Hansen Jacobson. Usher is repped by CAA. Reyes is repped by Buchwald and ATA Management.

