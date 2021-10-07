‘The L Word’ Actress Jamie Clayton Starring as Pinhead in New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie

In a casting that gender reverses an iconic horror movie character, Jamie Clayton, one of the stars of The L Word: Generation Q, is starring as Pinhead in Spyglass’ reboot of 1980s classic Hellraiser.

The project is described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the movie based on the Clive Barker novella, The Hellbound Heart. Barker expanded the story into a 1987 movie he wrote and directed and introduced a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a horrific world run by Cenobites, mutilated beings dedicated to torture, led by one prickly headed man nicknamed Pinhead.

Pinhead, and his unique look, became central to the horror franchise that launched numerous movies, comics and merchandise.

The new Hellraiser is coming off of wrapping production and Spyglass on Thursday revealed the cast. Odessa A’zion is starring alongside Clayton in the movie that will debut on Hulu sometime in 2022.

Also in the cast are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Hiam Abbass (Succession) and Selina Lo (Boss Level).

Also announced was that Barker has boarded the project as a producer, joining Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Also new as a producer is Marc Toberoff, the intellectual property attorney who has previously made headlines repping estates of comic creators such as Jack Kirby and Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Barker’s boarding comes after a legal battle in which the author regained American rights to the franchise due to copyright law and a settlement with a production company. Barker is due to recapture U.S. rights on Dec. 19, 2021.

Barker was all praise on the new take on his creations.

“Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before,” he stated. “This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

David Bruckner (The Night House) is directing from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski with story by Goyer.