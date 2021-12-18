L.A. Film Critics Association Voting Taking Place (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is weighing in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021.
During a morning event, the organization will announce its selections in the below categories. Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient.
The list of winners will be updated throughout the event.
Best Picture:
Runner-up:
Director:
Runner-up:
Actor:
Runner-up:
Actress:
Runner-up:
Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Screenplay:
Runner-up:
Documentary:
Runner-up:
Animation: Flee
Runner-up: Belle
Foreign-language:
Runner-up:
Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Production Design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley
Music/score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer
Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune
Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks
Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)
New Generation:
Legacy Award:
More to come.
