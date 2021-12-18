×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

L.A. Film Critics Association Voting Taking Place (Updating Live)

Mel Brooks was set to be honored with the Career Achievement Award as the group gathered Saturday to honor the top films of 2021.

Mel Brooks in High Anxiety
Mel Brooks wrote, produced and starred in the film High Anxiety. Brooks played the lead alongside Madeline Khan in the movie that parodies suspense films. In 1978, the film was nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor in a Motion Picture. 
 
 
 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Photofest

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is weighing in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021.

During a morning event, the organization will announce its selections in the below categories. Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient.

The list of winners will be updated throughout the event.

Best Picture:
Runner-up:

Director:
Runner-up:

Actor:
Runner-up:

Actress:
Runner-up:

Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Screenplay:
Runner-up:

Documentary:
Runner-up:

Animation: Flee
Runner-up: Belle

Foreign-language:
Runner-up:

Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Production Design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley

Music/score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer

Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune

Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)

New Generation:

Legacy Award:

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad