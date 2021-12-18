L.A. Film Critics Association Voting Taking Place (Updating Live)

Mel Brooks wrote, produced and starred in the film High Anxiety. Brooks played the lead alongside Madeline Khan in the movie that parodies suspense films. In 1978, the film was nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is weighing in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021.

During a morning event, the organization will announce its selections in the below categories. Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient.

The list of winners will be updated throughout the event.

Best Picture:

Runner-up:

Director:

Runner-up:

Actor:

Runner-up:

Actress:

Runner-up:

Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Screenplay:

Runner-up:

Documentary:

Runner-up:

Animation: Flee

Runner-up: Belle

Foreign-language:

Runner-up:

Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Production Design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley

Music/score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer

Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune

Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)

New Generation:

Legacy Award:

