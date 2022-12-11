L.A. Film Critics Award Winners Voting Underway (Updating Live)

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is voting Sunday morning on its picks for the best films of 2022.

For the first time, LAFCA is introducing gender-neutral acting categories this year, including two awards for best lead performance and two for best supporting performance.

Other awards categories include best picture, best director, best screenplay, best film not in the English language, best documentary/nonfiction film, best animation, best cinematography, best editing, best production design, best music/score, new generation and the Douglas Edwards experimental film award.

The organization has also chosen writer and director Claire Denis to receive this year’s career achievement award. Denis made her filmmaking debut in 1988 with Chocolat. Some of her other film credits include Beau Travail (1999), The Intruder (2004), 35 Shots of Rum (2008) and White Material (2009). During her career, Denis has received several international festival prizes and also won the Berlin International Film Festival’s directing prize for Both Sides of the Blade and the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for Stars at Noon.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Claire Denis, one of the best living film auteurs and a master at depicting the identity crises faced by both the colonizer and the colonized,” says LAFCA president Claudia Puig. “A distinctive sociopolitical point of view and anti-patriarchal sensibility infuse her work, which is deeply evocative — often tender and intimate but never sentimental — and always uncompromising.”

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association includes Los Angeles-based professional film critics working in print and electronic media. Members hold their annual awards vote to honor screen excellence on and off the camera.

For the first time in three years, the organization is holding an in-person awards event on Jan. 14, 2023, to honor the winners.

The list of winners will be updated throughout the event.

Best Animation:

Runner-Up:

Best Editing: Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Runner-Up: Monika Willi, Tár

Best Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Runner-Up: Jason Kisvarday, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Music/Score: M.M. Keeravani, RRR

Runner-Up: Paweł Mykietyn, EO

Best Supporting Performer: Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Runner-Up: Jessie Buckley, Women Talking and Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO

Runner-Up: Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope