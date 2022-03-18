‘Hand of God’ Helmer Paolo Sorrentino Among Honorees Set for LA-Italia Awards

Director Gabriele Salvatores, actors Franco Nero and Sylvester Stallone, director Enzo Castellari and Pascal Vicedomini arrive at the Mann's Chinese Theatre complex to honor actor Samual L. Jackson at the 5th Annual Los Angeles Italia Film Festival on March 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

This Sunday night, several Italian filmmakers who will spend the following Sunday at the Oscars as nominees — among them The Hand of God writer/director Paolo Sorrentino, Luca director Enrico Casarosa and Cyrano costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini — will be feted at the opening ceremony of the 17th Los Angeles-Italia Film Fashion and Art Festival.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the fest — which was founded and is organized each year by Italian film festival maestro Pascal Vicedomini and aims “to highlight Italy’s longstanding cinematic, lifestyle and artistic legacy and to introduce current Italian productions to the United States” — is returning to Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatres from March 20-26.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by Italian-American actor Robert Davi, CSI: Miami actress Sofia Milos and Hollywood acting coach Bernie Hiller. Consul General of Italy Silvia Chiave and Italian Institute of Culture chief Emanuele Amendola will introduce honorees.

Others who will be feted include actors Benedetta Poracaroli, Riccardo Scamarcio and Filippo Scotti; directors Alessandro Pondi and Valerio Zanoli; and cinematographer Dante Spinotti. And also in attendance will be Italian producers Andrea Iervolino, Lorenzo Mieli and Chiara Tilesi; actors Michele Ragno and Esmeralda Spadea; cinematographer Massimo Zeri; composers Francesco Giammusso and Carlo Siliotto; and rapper Clementino.

This edition of LA-Italia will commemorate the centennial of the birth of Italian actor, director and screenwriter Vittorio Gassman with a mini retrospective of his work.