Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award During Palm Springs International Film Festival

Lady Gaga’s murderous turn as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has snagged the superstar another trophy.

Days after being named best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle, Gaga has been selected to receive an Icon Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She’ll accept during the fest’s Film Awards gala on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where she’ll be joined by fellow honorees including the team from Belfast (director Kenneth Branagh, plus actors Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill), Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Hudson, and the ensemble from King Richard (Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn).

With the selection, Gaga joins a roster of previous Icon Award winners that includes Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Hers comes as she’s receiving rave reviews for her work in the MGM film. The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said the high point of the film is Gaga’s “high tilt” performance.

“Gaga puts on a transfixing show, bringing fierce charisma and ferocious drive to Patrizia, an accountant at her family’s trucking company who married Maurizio Gucci in 1972 and had him gunned down by a hitman in 1995,” per the chief film critic. “Even when she’s just lighting a cigarette or stirring an espresso, Gaga hurls herself into the character with savage gusto. Whenever she’s onscreen, the movie bristles with electricity.”

PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner called the Oscar winner an icon through her music and someone who continues to impress with “iconic acting roles.” Added Matzner: “Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire.”