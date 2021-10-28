Lady Gaga Plots a Takeover and Then a Murder in New ‘House of Gucci’ Trailer

The latest trailer for MGM’s anticipated House of Gucci movie teases even more of the dramatic saga that gave way to Maurizio Gucci’s death in 1995.

With “Sweet Dreams” serving as the soundtrack, the new trailer plots how Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) made her way into the powerful family before ultimately conspiring against her former partner and fashion trailblazer Maurizio (Adam Driver).

Following the first trailer, this more than two-minute new look at the movie opens with Reggiani’s introduction to the family by her husband and eventual hit Maurizio. Entranced by their “wealth, style, power” Reggiani questions “who wouldn’t kill for that,” before the trailer flings viewers into the two’s whirlwind romance-turned-marriage.

But Reggiani’s early ambitions, which encourage Maurizio to “help the family,” eventually sour into a power tug-of-war, as Reggiani declares “Gucci needs new blood.” Finally, those tensions boil over in the trailer as Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), Maurizio’s uncle and chairman of the company for more than 30 years, declares that Patrizia is out of her depth.

“Gucci is what I say it is,” Aldo proclaims. “This is not a woman’s game. Remember that.”

The remainder of the trailer sees Lady Gaga’s “Black Widow” Patrizia with her claws out, demanding that she and Maurizio take out the trash as her mechanisms and plotting eventually corrode family ties, threatening the empire. That’s before her final scene, in which Patrizia works out a plan with two hired hitmen to take out her now ex-husband.

“Who does what?” she demands, before telling them both, “Don’t miss.”

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, was co-written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

House of Gucci will be released in theaters on Nov. 24.