Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith Among Presenters at 2022 SAG Awards

Castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles will introduce clips from their respective movies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday.
The actors representing their nominated features will be Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds from Focus Features’ Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from Apple TV+’s CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Netflix’s Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from MGM/UA’s House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from Warner Bros.’ King Richard.
The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 27, and will be simulcast on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The show will also, for the first time, be available the following day on HBO Max.
Wednesday’s announcement follows the news that Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.
Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Additional show presenters include Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens, with more to be announced soon.
In addition to their nominations for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, King Richard‘s Smith and House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga earned nominations for their leading roles, while Belfast‘s Balfe, CODA‘s Kotsur and House of Gucci‘s Leto were nominated in the supporting categories. Don’t Look Up‘s Blanchett also earned a supporting nom for her role in Fox Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley.
