Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina Join Voice Cast of Laika’s ‘Wildwood’

Laika has revealed the voice cast for its next stop-motion and CG animated feature, Wildwood.

It’s led by Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Awkwafina (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The expansive cast also includes Oscar nominee Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got to Do With It), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses), Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jemaine Clement (The Flight of the Conchords), Maya Erskine (Pen15), Tantoo Cardinal (Wind River), Tom Waits and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Directed by Laika president and CEO Travis Knight (Laika’s Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings, Paramount’s Bumblebee), Wildwood’s script was written by Chris Butler (Laika’s ParaNorman and Missing Link), based on the novel by Colin Meloy, lead singer for The Decemberists, and illustrator Carson Ellis.

The Portland-set story follows Prue McKeel, who enters an enchanted wonderland when her baby brother Mac is taken by a murder of crows into the forest’s depths.

Laika head of production Arianne Sutner is producing alongside Knight.